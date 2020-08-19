DigitalNote Market Cap Reaches $5.35 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $16,748.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00777293 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003242 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,075,060,505 coins and its circulating supply is 4,860,387,563 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars.

