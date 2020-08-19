Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($2.26). Dillard’s posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 521.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.18) to ($3.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.13 million. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of DDS stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. 1,114,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,906. The firm has a market cap of $633.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,358,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,781,000 after acquiring an additional 159,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,006,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 246.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 141,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

