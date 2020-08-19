Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.13 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 1,114,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,906. The company has a market cap of $633.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $84.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2,024.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 529.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Dillard’s by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

