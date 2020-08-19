Dock Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Dock has a market capitalization of $14.70 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc and CoinBene. During the last week, Dock has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00139638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.37 or 0.01749356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00135406 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,628,024 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Gate.io, CoinBene and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

