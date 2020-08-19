Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Docusign makes up approximately 0.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.58. The stock had a trading volume of 55,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,335. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $229.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.71.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,222 shares in the company, valued at $63,618,181.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,820 shares of company stock worth $34,901,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.