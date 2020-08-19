Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,313 shares during the quarter. Docusign comprises approximately 4.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $45,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.30. The company had a trading volume of 71,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,335. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.13 and a beta of 0.93. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $229.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,618,181.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,901,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Docusign in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

