Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.95. Dolphin Entertainment shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 43,427 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 4.88.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

