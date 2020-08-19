Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Lessened by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,062,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 281,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 147,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $189,516 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

