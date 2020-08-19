Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $2,358,284.94 in Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 62,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $2,358,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,268,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,733,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $5,134,258.80.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,273,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $2,056,450.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $4,305,747.60.

Shares of DT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. 2,391,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

