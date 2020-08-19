easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 890.43 ($11.64).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($7.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.38) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Moya Greene bought 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.52 ($65,364.78). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,989.03). Insiders have acquired a total of 99,110 shares of company stock worth $56,031,594 over the last 90 days.

Shares of easyJet stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 556.60 ($7.28). The stock had a trading volume of 3,622,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 618.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 783.43. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

