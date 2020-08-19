eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 2.9% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in eBay were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after buying an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in eBay by 31.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in eBay by 49.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in eBay by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,807,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,483,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

