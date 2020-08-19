eBoost (EBST) Hits Market Cap of $166,418.29

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $166,418.29 and approximately $55.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00518527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000839 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002714 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.