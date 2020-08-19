Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.37. 619,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of -65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.