Elastos Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.75 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00022098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. Elastos has a total market cap of $44.68 million and $5.75 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00142463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.01738883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00190369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00136374 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Huobi, CoinEgg and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.