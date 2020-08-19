Elysium Trading 95.2% Lower Over Last Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00522477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000850 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

