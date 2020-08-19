Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.60. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

