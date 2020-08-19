Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NYSE AKO.B traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.41. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

AKO.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

