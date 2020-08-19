Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

AKO.B stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

