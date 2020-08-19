ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of ENGGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 1,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.