Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Cap Achieves $7.47 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $719,506.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Coinsuper, CoinBene and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00761562 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011823 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004736 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007032 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Coinsuper, BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Coinall, Bittrex, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.