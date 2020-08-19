Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field Buys 8,300 Shares

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $13,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,773.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ETM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 924,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Research analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETM. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $1,194,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,198,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 815,700 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 589,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 897,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 413,743 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

