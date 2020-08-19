Ether Zero (ETZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $120,514.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $572,594.30 and approximately $120,514.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.40 or 0.03440562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 214,672,273 coins and its circulating supply is 172,642,860 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

