Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) to Issue $1.55 Quarterly Dividend

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.
Everest Re Group has increased its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
NYSE:RE traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $217.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,625. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.58.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.