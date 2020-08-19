Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Holdings Increased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,259,698 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Exelon worth $182,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

EXC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,123,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.