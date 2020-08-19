Exosis (EXO) Market Cap Reaches $32,132.51

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. Exosis has a market capitalization of $32,132.51 and $1,310.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,724.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.40 or 0.03440562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.72 or 0.02462488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00516607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00789653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00670927 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 596,085 coins and its circulating supply is 431,085 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

