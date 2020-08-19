Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Wade G W & Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. 12,991,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,542,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

