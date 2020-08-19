Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.96. 694,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,608,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $180.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.