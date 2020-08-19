Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lowered by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,768 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $262.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,647,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,569,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

