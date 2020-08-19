Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lowered by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,690,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,568,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.