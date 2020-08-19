Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Facebook worth $739,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $262.86. 984,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,314,078. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average is $210.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,557 shares of company stock worth $6,850,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

