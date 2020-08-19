FAI Wealth Management Has $4.55 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

FAI Wealth Management reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.4% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

