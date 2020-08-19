FAI Wealth Management Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FAI Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 3.6% of FAI Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.90. 63,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.09. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.09. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.