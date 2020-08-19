FAI Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

FAI Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 2.2% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,399,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,290,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2,731.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 260,278 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.