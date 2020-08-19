FAI Wealth Management Lowers Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

FAI Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 2.7% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $163.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,010. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

