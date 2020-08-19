FAI Wealth Management Sells 593 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FAI Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 10.7% of FAI Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $16,952,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.10. 2,455,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,788,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

