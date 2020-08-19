FAI Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FAI Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.94. 30,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $189.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

