FAI Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

FAI Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 3.6% of FAI Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 434,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,368,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.46, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.