Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83, 19,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,085,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Farmmi Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

