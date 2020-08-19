Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 92,308 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $7,182,485.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 571,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,480,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Friday, August 7th, Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28.

On Monday, August 10th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $7,300,639.72.

Fastly stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,331,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fastly from $32.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $10,687,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,007 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.