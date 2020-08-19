Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 1,549 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $108,522.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 778,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,564,129.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 7,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $514,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $42,006.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $342,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 3,072 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $201,031.68.

AGM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,999. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $756.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2,430.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

