Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 34,381 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 30.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.9% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.00. 3,020,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,233. The company has a market capitalization of $331.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.37 and its 200 day moving average is $291.92. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

