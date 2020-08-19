Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 76,918 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,918 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.50. 811,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,046. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average of $174.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

