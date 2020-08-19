Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 84,988 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,988 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,315,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,317,824. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

