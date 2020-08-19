Financial Counselors Inc. Has $17.12 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 5,247,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,281,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

