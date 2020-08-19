Financial Counselors Inc. Has $35.63 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,657 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.65. 19,113,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,455,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

