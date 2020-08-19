Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 9,823,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,287,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

