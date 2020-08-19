Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $40.62 on Tuesday, reaching $1,558.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,153. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,025.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,496.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,379.68. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.