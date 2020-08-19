Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 16,759 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.68. 1,416,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,548. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.57. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $208.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

