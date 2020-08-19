Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 7,950 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $136.90. 5,691,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,183. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $85.53 and a 52-week high of $138.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.69.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

