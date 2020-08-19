Financial Review: Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPOR)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Trans-Pacific Aerospace alerts:

90.1% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 5 3 1 0 1.56

Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $2.46, suggesting a potential upside of 209.11%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.09 -$2.00 billion $0.72 1.10

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -2.11, suggesting that its share price is 311% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.45, suggesting that its share price is 545% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company Profile

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Pacific Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.